Smith hits reset button to keep lead in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES • Two bogeys to start his round on Friday was far from ideal, and Australia's Cameron Smith admitted he had to "keep the head on" as he birdied his final four holes to tighten his grip on the lead in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.

He carded a nine-under 64 after opening with a 65 on Thursday at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. His one-shot lead after one round grew to a three-stroke advantage over world No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain and American Daniel Berger.

Smith's 17-under 129 matches the 36-hole record set by South Africa's Ernie Els in 2003.

But it did not look like his day early on. He bogeyed the first two holes and slipped down the leaderboard while other players were shooting low scores. At the par-five fifth hole, he chipped in for eagle from just off the green - his second straight day eagling the hole - to get his round on track.

Smith said he did not feel comfortable at the driving range while warming up before the round, but he tried his best to remain focused.

"I just hit a few poor shots in a row - a silly three-putt on the second," he said of his slow start.

"Kind of had to hit the reset button and start over. There's no point bashing clubs around and doing all that stuff. It was definitely frustrating, but kept the head on, and I knew there were plenty of birdies out there seeing everyone go low."

He finished the day with nine birdies, six of them coming on a bogey-free back nine.

Rahm posted his second bogey-free 66 in a row to move into a tie for second at 14 under.

If he finishes the tournament in first or second place, he will fend off Collin Morikawa and maintain his No. 1 ranking.

Berger matched Rahm's 66, eagling the par-five 15th hole while maintaining a clean card. He was paired in a group with Smith for the first two rounds.

"Cameron had a tough start and then he pulled it together on the end of the back nine," Berger said.

"It's always easy to play with someone when they're making a ton of birdies and you're seeing balls go in the hole, and he made every putt he looked at today and I think he's going to be a tough guy to beat this weekend."

American Patrick Cantlay (bogey-free 67) is alone in fourth place at 13 under. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama had four straight birdies at Nos. 13-16, carding a 65. He is tied for fifth at 12 under with South Korean Im Sung-jae (67).

