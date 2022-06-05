Smith happy to play his 'best golf'

DUBLIN (Ohio) • World No. 3 Cameron Smith shot a three-under 69 amid tough conditions to forge a narrow lead on Friday at the Memorial Tournament.

The Australian was one of six co-leaders after the first round, but he stood alone after 36 holes at eight-under 136, one shot ahead of American Denny McCarthy (69) and South Korea's K.H. Lee (70).

No golfer shot lower than 68 on Friday at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Billy Horschel's 68 was the only round without a bogey so far this week, and it moved him into a tie for fourth at six-under with fellow Americans Davis Riley (71), Cameron Young (71), Luke List (71) and Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas (69).

Smith's last birdie of the day came from off the green at the par-three 12th hole - his chip barely landed on the green, and it rode a downslope from there for a holeout of almost 36 feet.

"Really happy with where my short game's at," he said. "I feel like I'm rolling the ball really good. Just need to sort out that longer stuff. Didn't really hit many fairways on the back greens, but just need to hit a few balls and sort it out."

If Smith goes on to win, he will join Tiger Woods (2001) as the only men to win the Players Championship and the Memorial in the same season.

"I'm playing some of the best golf of my life, and I feel like I'm getting more consistent with the longer stuff," he said. "So just looking forward to everything coming up."

Lee won last month's AT&T Byron Nelson and the world No. 43 continued his stellar stretch of form with a 67 and a 70 in his first two rounds here.

McCarthy, meanwhile, is ranked No. 145 in the world and in search of his first win on the PGA Tour.

Matt Fitzpatrick of England, Australia's Marc Leishman and Americans Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau were among those who missed the cut.

REUTERS