Smith coy about LIV defection talk

WASHINGTON • British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia stayed silent on Tuesday regarding reports he will jump from the US PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The world No. 2 spoke on other topics in Memphis at the St Jude Championship, the opening FedExCup play-off event that tees off at TPC Southwind today.

When asked about reports that compatriot Cameron Percy had said both Smith and another Australian Marc Leishman were making the move, the 28-year-old kept his focus on the play-off chase.

"My goal here is to win the FedExCup play-offs. That's all I'm here for," said Smith, who is second in the standings and one of the favourites to win the US$18 million (S$24.8 million) top prize.

"If there's something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy.

"I'm a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it'll be said by me."

Britain's Telegraph also reported on Tuesday that Smith had signed a deal worth more than US$100 million to join LIV.

The newspaper said the Australian would play at LIV's event in Boston next month, while LIV declined to comment on the report.

His signing would be another hammer blow for the PGA Tour following the defection of several big names, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

The Telegraph also said Smith's LIV signing, which would make him the highest-ranked player to jump ship, would not be announced formally until after the play-offs.

"I have no comment to that," Smith insisted. "Like I said, I'm here to play the FedExCup play-offs. That has been my focus the last week and a half, that's what I'm here to do."

Meanwhile, a federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by three LIV golfers for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to compete in the play-offs.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have all been suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV and hoped an emergency injunction would clear the way for them to play in the three-tournament play-offs.

But US District Court Judge Beth Labso Freeman said the players knew the potential consequences of joining the rival circuit. She said they had been well compensated by LIV and that their lawyers failed to establish irreparable harm.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a letter to players: "With today's news, our players' fans and partners can now focus on what really matters over the next three weeks - the best players in the world competing in the FedExCup play-offs."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS