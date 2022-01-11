Smith aims for top of the world

KAPALUA (Hawaii) • Despite notching a stunning PGA Tour record-low 34-under 258 on the Plantation Course, the Tournament of Champions still was not decided until Cameron Smith's final hole on Sunday.

But a birdie on 18 ensured a final-round eight-under 65 which wrapped up the Australian's one-stroke victory - his fourth on the tour - in Kapalua, Hawaii.

"Unreal round," Smith said. "Something I'll never forget. We were trying to get it to 35-under," Missed it by one but I'll take the W."

The new world No. 10 - he moved up 11 places with his win - hit eight birdies on the day, including four over the final six holes, to keep his competition at bay.

Smith led wire-to-wire, though he started his final round tied for the lead with world No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain.

"Obviously, being a leader is not easy," he said. "Restless sleeps. I feel like I spent a lot of time looking at the ceiling in bed this week. But, no, it was really cool. I haven't done that before.

"It was nice to kind of see where my game's at against some of the best players in the world. I've been working hard and it's paid off early in the season."

Smith has already been runner-up at the Masters, finished in the top five twice and has been fourth at the US Open. After breaking into the top 10 for the first time, Smith intends to kick on to surpass Rahm as golf's top dog.

"There's obviously a long way to go to get there (to world No. 1)... I definitely want to get there," he said. "But how long it's going to take, I'm not sure. I'm not thinking it's going to take as short a time as it did to get into the top 10 this year."

While Smith's profile is growing, he will not get carried away, saying he intended to use the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) prize money to buy a new car for his mum.

Rahm (66) and Australia's Matt Jones (61), who had to settle for second and third, respectively, also bested Ernie Els' previous high-water mark of a 31-under, set at the 2003 Tournament of Champions.

US Open champion Rahm finished 33-under, while Jones was 32-under. Rahm, who finished with a seven-under 66, birdied his final hole to keep the pressure on Smith, but the eventual winner matched his round.

Still, the 2018 Ryder Cup winner scored 32 birdies over four rounds, tying another PGA record alongside Mark Calcavecchia at the 2001 Phoenix Open and Paul Gow at the 2001 B.C. Open.

"I have every reason to be smiling," Rahm said. "It's a bittersweet moment. It feels really strange to shoot seven-under and almost be complaining because it should have been a lot lower.

"Every reason to be smiling but one. It's a weird feeling. I played great golf, I shot a low score, shot 33-under, and I still lost by one."

By finishing inside the top two, Rahm held off American two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa, who finished fifth at 25-under after a final-round 62, and retained the No. 1 ranking for another week.

"My Achilles heel on this golf course has been putting and this is the first time I putted good and putted great," he said.

"So hopefully, I can keep that going throughout the season and give myself a lot more chances to win."

