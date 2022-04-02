Sizzling start for Minjee and Kupcho

RANCHO MIRAGE (California) • Australia's Minjee Lee fired six birdies in a six-under 66 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the LPGA Chevron Championship with American Jennifer Kupcho.

Lee birdied all four of the par-fives on the Dinah Shore tournament course at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, which is hosting the women's Major, the first of the year, for the last time before it moves to Houston, Texas.

"It was perfect," she said. "Conditions are great. Putting greens are rolling real nice. I don't think you can get better than that."

The world No. 4, who is seeking a second Major after winning the Evian Championship last year for her sixth LPGA crown, said that victory had boosted her confidence and whetted her appetite for more.

"I know I have one under my belt, but I do want a little bit more," Lee said.

"I just think I have a little bit more belief in myself and my game so I can be a little bit more comfortable just hitting the shots that I choose."

The 25-year-old was particularly pleased to pick up a shot at 13 after her ball hit a cart path and after a birdie at the par-five second, she closed with a birdie at the par-five ninth to tie the lead.

"I didn't ever look at the leaderboard," Lee said. "I just wanted to finish off with a birdie."

Kupcho, a former amateur standout who is chasing a first LPGA title, was four-under for the front nine and reached eight-under with four straight birdies from the 11th to the 14th.

Bogeys at No. 15 and 16 pegged her back but the 24-year-old was happy with her finish.

"I really like the layout of this golf course, the beautiful shape that it's in every year," the world No. 53, whose best finish at a Major was joint-second at the 2019 Evian Championship, said.

"It always is so fun to be here, so just taking advantage of how much I like the course and the atmosphere."

The leading duo were one stroke ahead of defending champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, who had four of her seven birdies on her back nine on the way to a five-under 67. The world No. 14 said she felt "a lot of positivity" as she launched her title defence of the tournament previously known as ANA Inspiration.

Although she opened with a bogey at the 10th, she responded with a birdie at 11, and followed a bogey at 14 with birdies at 16 and 18 to make the turn one-under.

"I really got my momentum going on the back nine," said Patty, who added four birdies on her back nine.

Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand headlined a group of six players sharing fourth on 68.

But it was a shockingly poor start for world No. 1 Ko Jin-young, who had two bogeys without a birdie in a two-over 74 that will leave her with work to do to make the cut.

The South Korean, winner of six of her last 12 events, was at a loss to explain the performance that saw an end to her streak of 34 consecutive LPGA rounds under par.

"I hit a lot of great shots," she said. "My putting wasn't good on the green. I couldn't see the break as much or (calculate) speed."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Day 2 (session 2) & 3: StarHub Ch 204, 7am & tomorrow, 5am