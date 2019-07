Six-year-old US girl dies after dad's golf ball strikes her head

SALT LAKE CITY (Utah) • A six-year-old girl in Utah died on Monday after she was struck in the head by a golf ball hit by her father, in what her uncle described as a "fluke accident".

The accident occurred shortly after 10am as Aria Hill sat in a golf cart on a path about 13m to 18m to the left of her father as he teed off at the Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in the city of Orem.

His drive struck her in the back of the head at the base of her skull, Lieutenant Trent Colledge of the Orem police told the Daily Herald, and she died after being airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

"A complete fluke accident - you couldn't repeat it if you tried," Aria's uncle, Mr David Smith, told Salt Lake City TV station KUTV. "She just happened to be in the exact wrong place, just directly across from him, when it happened."

The golf cart, Lt Colledge said, was 45 to 90 degrees to the left of Aria's father, Kellen.

"You really can't imagine what this is going to be like until it happens," Mr Smith added, describing Aria as her father's "golfing buddy".

"She loved doing it and had a good time with it all," Mr Smith told Salt Lake City TV station KSL. "That was one of their things that they would do together. It was something that was really important to them and something they did all the time."

Mr Steven Marett, the head golf professional at the course, described the accident as "absolutely unimaginable", adding: "It has been devastating to see it at the course and in the community."

Lt Colledge described the incident as "a tragic accident", and said that "we are investigating it as such".

In a post on a GoFundMe account created to raise funds for medical and funeral expenses, Mr Smith wrote: "In her mother's words, we are so grateful for all the love, support and prayers made on our behalf during this difficult time.

"We have truly felt comforted. Aria was the sassiest girl in the world. She was silly, spunky, creative, unique and so full of love for everyone she came in contact with.

"There is a huge hole in our hearts that she has taken with her back to heaven... Fly high, my little angel."

WASHINGTON POST