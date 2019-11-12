Six-way play-off ends in Hatton's Turkish delight

ANTALYA (Turkey) • Tyrrell Hatton held his nerve to emerge triumphant after a rare six-man playoff at the 18th hole in a gripping, floodlit finish to the Turkish Open.

The Englishman parred the fourth sudden-death hole to deny Austria's Matthias Schwab, who had led the first three days, his first European Tour title.

The six had finished tied on 20-under 268, with South African Erik van Rooyen and French duo Benjamin Hebert and Victor Perez eliminated on the first extra hole when the other three made birdies on the par-five.

At the second try, American Kurt Kitayama, Schwab and Hatton again made par after agreeing to continue with the use of floodlights. Kitayama's par at the third hole left just two in the fray.

Hatton then made par to his rival's bogey to land the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) winner's cheque. But the five runners-up each earned only US$429,300 compared to a solo second-prize purse of US$828,000.

The world No. 30 won his fourth career title, his first since the 2017 Italian Open, after the first six-man play-off on the European Tour since the 2003 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

And the 28-year-old described it as "so surreal", adding: "It's been quite a difficult year in terms of things happening off the course. But, in the last month, I feel like I've really found my game again."

Starting the final round four shots off the lead, he muscled his way into the play-off with a closing birdie for a five-under 67.

Schwab, who had led by three strokes going into the final round, shot 70 while Kitayama closed with a 64. They were joined by van Rooyen (65) and Hebert (67).

Finishing runner-up for his 10th top-10 finish of the season was hard to take for the Austrian, 24.

Admitting he was feeling "not too great" after missing out on his maiden title, the world No. 102 added: "It was a close call.

"I had some good looks and good chances coming down the stretch in regular play, and didn't take advantage of them."

