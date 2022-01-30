'Sis rivalry' lifts Kang into joint lead with Ko

MIAMI • Danielle Kang admitted that her "sister rivalry" with Lydia Ko spurred her to fire five birdies in a four-under 68 to move into a tie for the 36-hole lead with the New Zealander at the LPGA Gainbridge event on Friday.

Ko, 24, held the first-round lead on the strength of a 63, but she then slowed down with a 70, matching American Kang at 11-under 133 for the tournament at Boca Rio Golf Club. They lead Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England (69) and Yuka Saso of Japan (70) by four shots.

Kang, 29, won the Tournament of Champions last week, and continued her run of good form by pairing birdies on Nos. 8-9 and 13-14.

Kang and Ko, who are good friends, played in the final threesome with Shadoff yesterday.

"She's like my little sister, and I think everybody knows that," Kang said of Ko.

"She had a phenomenal round yesterday, shot nine under, and I just saw that she was at 11, so I just kind of wanted to get to double digits today. I was starting off at seven and this golf course is tough. You know, three under is a good score, four under is a good score."

In colder conditions, the course played much tougher on Friday.

Ko had an up-and-down round, following a birdie at No. 3 with a bogey at No. 7 and another birdie at No. 9 with a bogey at the 11th. Birdies at No. 14 and 17 allowed her to wrap up on a positive note.

"More of a grind than yesterday," she said.

"When you get off to a hot start, I think you do put a little bit of pressure. Even though you're a couple under par, you don't feel like it was as good because you keep comparing. But I tried to not do that and play the best golf I can today.

"With it being a little windier and chillier, it did make the golf course a little longer. Having longer irons into the greens makes it a little tougher. The temperature plays a huge factor."

Switzerland's Morgane Metraux had the round of the day, a six-under 66 with eight birdies and two bogeys. She is tied for fifth with Japan's Nasa Hataoka (71), India's Aditi Ashok (72) and Englishwomen Bronte Law (70) and Charley Hull (71) at six under.

A large tie for 10th at five under includes Major champions Brooke Henderson (71) of Canada and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit (68).

Kang, Ko, Saso, Hataoka, Henderson and Patty are among those who will be in Singapore for the March 3-6 HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

LPGA GAINBRIDGE

Day 4: StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 3am