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Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan stays in the lead after Round 2 at Asian Games

Shannon Tan maintained her place at the top of the leaderboard at the Asian Games after carding a six-under 64 in the second round on Oct 1.

NAGOYA – Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan maintained her place at the top of the leaderboard at the Asian Games on Oct 1, carding a six-under 64 in the second round of the women’s individual event for a two-stroke lead.

At the Kasugai Country Club East Course in Aichi, the 22-year-old – who led by three strokes after the opening round – enjoyed a scintillating start. She posted nine birdies in her first 13 holes, but three bogeys in the final stretch reduced her advantage at the top.

The Asiad debutante’s second round 64 took her to a 13-under 127 total, placing her two strokes ahead of India’s Pranavi Sharath Urs, who produced a flawless seven-under 63 on Oct 1.

China’s 2023 Women’s PGA Championship winner Yin Ruoning (66) and South Korea amateur Yang Yun-seo (65) were six shots off the lead in third.

Singapore’s Amanda Tan and Chen Xingtong also made the cut in the individual event after shooting identical three-over 73s in Round 2.

Xingtong is tied for 19th, while Amanda is joint-25th, inside the cut line for the top 27 and ties.

The Singaporeans remain in contention for a medal in the women’s team event, as they sit second in the standings with an 11-under 269 total, a shot behind China’s Yin, Liu Yan (66) and Zhang Weiwei (69).

In the team event, the total of the two lowest scores by golfers from each time constitute the team score for that round.

The Republic have never won a medal in golf since it was introduced to the Asian Games in 1982.

Previously eligible to only amateurs, professional golfers were allowed to compete at the Asian Games for the first time at the Hangzhou edition three years ago.