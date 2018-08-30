Singapore to stage Asia-Pac golf event

Singapore will host the 10th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) from Oct 4 to 7 on the New Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club.

The tournament was last played here in 2011.

The AAC winner will earn entry to two of golf's four Majors next year: the Masters at Augusta and The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The runner-up will gain a spot in The Open Qualifying Series.

Of the 120 players who have qualified, Australia's Lee Min-woo - brother of LPGA star Lee Min-jee - is the highest ranked at No. 13 in the world amateur golf rankings, just ahead of Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana at No. 14.

Sentosa is also set to welcome defending champion Lin Yuxin (No. 103) and last year's runner-up Andy Zhang (No. 17) - both from China - as well as newly crowned Asian Games champion Keita Nakajima (No. 205) from Japan.

Left-handed Lin, 18, overhauled his compatriot with a birdie and an eagle in his last two holes at the Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand last year to shoot a final-round 65 and clinch a three-stroke victory on 14-under 270.

"We will celebrate a decade of hosting the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship this year and the quality of the field that we have in Singapore just shows how important this tournament has become for the region," said Kei Muratsu, chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation.

"The original idea of the tournament was to create heroes who would make the region proud on the world stage, and we have done that each year with exceptional champions. I am sure our Singapore champion will carry on this tradition."

The AAC has traditionally been a showcase for the region's most promising golf talent.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Hideki Matsuyama won it twice in 2010 and 2011, the latter victory coming at the Singapore Island Country Club. Singapore's six-man team comprise the Asian Games ninth-placed squad of Gregory Foo, Abdul Hadi, Joshua Ho and Low Wee Jin, as well as Lucius Toh and Donovan Lee.

The Republic's best performance at the AAC came in 2010, when Choo Tze Huang tied for seventh in Japan.

The 23-year-old Hadi was Singapore's top finisher last year, shooting an even-par 284 over four rounds to end tied-17th.

Entry to the 2018 AAC is free.