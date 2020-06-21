Simpson not worried about 'physical errors'

HILTON HEAD (South Carolina) • Before the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, leading to a three-month shutdown of the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy was considered to be the best player in the world.

Going into the June 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, he had finished in the top five of every Tour event dating back to last August.

But the world No. 1 could muster only a joint-32nd finish and while he is unlikely to finish as low again at the RBC Heritage event, a top-five spot may be beyond him.

The Northern Irishman carded a second-round six-under 65 on Friday, but he was still seven strokes behind leader Webb Simpson, who also ended the day with the same successive score (65).

While McIlroy has not been at his best since the restart, American Simpson has carried on where he left off.

Since last year's US Open, he has had 10 top-20 finishes, winning at the Phoenix Open in February and coming in second on three other occasions.

Despite nine birdies on Friday, it was not all scintillating play from the 2012 US Open champion as he also had three bogeys. But he exhibited the distance control that marks him out as a favourite going into the final round.

"I had a few par savers that kind of kept my momentum going, but I did drop three shots, all kind of physical errors," said the world No. 9, who is one shot clear of compatriot Bryson DeChambeau (64) and Canadian Corey Conners (63).

"I'm thinking well right now, so I'd rather physical errors than mental errors."

Like Simpson, DeChambeau has not let the hiatus throw him off his game, putting on 9kg during the break in a quest for more strength and speed.

The world No. 12 finished joint-third in Fort Worth and with eight birdies on Friday, he and Simpson are poised for a driving and putting masterclass.

