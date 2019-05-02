SICC raises $1 million for charity

President Halimah Yacob presenting a token of appreciation to Chris Gisi, CEO of Rolex Singapore and official partner of this year's Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) 48th May Day Charity last night.

Also present on stage were the organising chairman and SICC club captain Ivan Chua (left) and SICC chairman Khoo Boon Hui.

A total of $1,033,891 was raised for 21 beneficiaries this year, helping children, the elderly and the disabled. Gracing the event for the second year in a row, Madam Halimah thanked SICC for its efforts.

The charity golf tournament saw close to 530 golfers vying for hole-in-one prizes at the club's three golf courses as the New Course undergoes redevelopment for a new 27-hole course.

Apart from the main tournament, fringe activities by its food & beverage, sports and lifestyle fraternities are ongoing until May 24 for members of the club to contribute to the charitable cause.