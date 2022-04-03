Shibuno eating her way to a 2nd major

LOS ANGELES • Japan's Hinako Shibuno, nearly three years after her lone LPGA Major championship, is in position to add another this weekend and the secret to her good form is simply eating well.

The 23-year-old shot a six-under 66 in the second round on Friday at the Chevron Championship, leaving her at a nine-under 135 total and a one-shot lead at Mission Hills Country Club's Dinah Shore Tournament Course in Rancho Mirage, California.

Shibuno, whose parents are both track and field athletes, won the 2019 Women's British Open on her Major debut, but she has made the cut in just half of her eight subsequent Majors.

A tie for fourth at the 2020 US Women's Open was the only time since her win that she finished in the top 30 at a Major.

When asked about what has changed this year, the Japanese, who could not stop smiling during her interview, said via an interpreter: "My game, golf game is more matured but it is not a lot different than (when) I won 2019 British Open.

"My personality is not different at all. I'm going to do just same thing. I'm going to eat and I'm going to sleep. I love Japanese food and I love salmon.

"I eat a lot more snacks nowadays, like 'chicken chips' (which she makes by microwaving chicken breast meat)."

Her round included seven birdies and one bogey but, after taking the lead, she closed with five consecutive pars.

First-round co-leader Jennifer Kupcho shot 70 on Friday and the American is tied for second with compatriot Annie Park (67) and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand (69) at eight under.

Two South Korean golfers, Kim Sei-young and Kim Hyo-joo, shot 67, leaving them tied for fifth at seven under. The other opening-round joint-leader, Australia's Minjee Lee, slipped to a 73 and a seven-way tie for ninth at five under.

Kupcho started her day with 15 straight pars before she birdied two of her final three holes, while Park's round was highlighted by a stretch of four birdies in a five-hole run surrounding the turn.

"It was a great day and I feel... lot better about my long game. Been putting a lot better. Made some really good putts out there. Did leave some out there, but overall I'm stroking it pretty solid," Park said.

Patty got through an up-and-down round that included six birdies and three bogeys. She closed with back-to-back birdies.

She said of the positive end on the 18th hole: "Definitely a good feeling. I remember playing when I was an amateur, making birdie on that hole is always kind of a cheering feeling with everyone around."

The Major is going by a new name this year after previously being known as the Nabisco Dinah Shore, the Kraft Nabisco Championship and the ANA Inspiration.

Chevron increased the total purse to US$5 million (S$6.8 million), with the winner being paid US$750,000, but the tournament will move the Major away from its iconic California desert home to Houston next year.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 4: StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 5am