Sheriff won't reveal cause of Woods' car crash

LOS ANGELES • The investigation into Tiger Woods' single-vehicle crash in February is finished, but the results cannot be released publicly unless the 15-time Major champion waives his right to privacy, the Los Angeles County sheriff said in a Facebook live stream on Wednesday.

"A cause has been determined," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, adding: "We have all the contents of the black box. We've got everything completed, signed, sealed and delivered.

"However, we can't release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision."

Woods, 45, suffered severe injuries to his right leg on Feb 23, requiring at least two operations after the SUV he was driving crashed onto a hillside along a tricky stretch of road in Los Angeles County.

No one but Woods, the pre-eminent figure in golf over the past quarter century, was involved, according to the authorities.

The sheriff has maintained that the crash was an accident, saying that he and his deputies did not detect signs of impairment at the scene that day.

However, he said about a week later that investigators had gotten a search warrant for the event data recorder, also known as a black box, in the car to help clarify the cause of the crash.

"It's still an accident," he said on Wednesday. "You have an accident, and you have deliberate acts. It's an accident, OK.

"We're reaching out to Tiger Woods to be able to release the report itself, and nothing has changed from what we know and what we learnt throughout the course of the investigation."

Former world No. 1 Woods' longtime agent, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately respond to an e-mail requesting comment.

Forensic experts from across the country who are not involved in the investigation told USA Today, for an article published last month, that it appeared to be a case of either falling asleep at the wheel or of impaired or distracted driving.

Dr Anish Mahajan, the acting chief executive of Harbour-UCLA Medical Centre, said in a statement the night after the crash that both bones in Woods' lower right leg, the tibia and the fibula, had been broken in multiple places and were "open fractures," meaning the bones had pierced his skin.

Dr Mahajan said doctors had "stabilised" the breaks by placing a rod in the tibia. He said that additional bones in Woods' ankle and foot had also been injured and that they had been "stabilised with a combination of screws and pins".

The statement did not describe any injuries to Woods' left leg, although Daryl Osby, the Los Angeles County fire chief, had said earlier that Woods had "serious injuries" to both legs.

Woods left hospital last month and is recovering at his home in Florida.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE