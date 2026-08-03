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Shannon Tan finishes tied-sixth at Women’s British Open for her best result at a Major

Shannon Tan shot a two-under 69 in the final round of the AIG Women’s Open on Aug 2 to finish with a one-under 283 total.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan recorded the best Major finish of her career on Aug 2, when she shot a two-under 69 on the final day of the Women’s British Open to place tied-sixth.

After opening with rounds of 69, 74 and 71 at the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England, the 22-year-old’s final-round score saw her finish the last Major of the season with a one-under 283 total.

The group sharing sixth with Tan, who carded four birdies against a double bogey on the final day, comprised Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Wei-Ling (69), Japan’s Rio Takeda (69), England’s Charley Hull (72) and Lottie Woad (73), and South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran (74).

They finished four strokes behind Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki, who shot identical 70s in the last round to jointly top the leaderboard with a five-under 279 total. Kuwaki then pipped Henseleit to the title in a play-off.

Tan has continued an impressive run in which she has bettered her best finish at each of the four Majors she contested in 2026.

Before the US$10 million (S$12.8 million) Women’s British Open, the world No. 83’s best showing in golf’s showpiece events was a joint-16th finish at the Evian Championship in France in July.

That came after a tied-32nd placing at the Women’s PGA Championship at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota in June, which itself improved upon her joint-38th finish at the Chevron Championship in Texas in April.

The three-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner’s previous best Major result before that was a tied-40th finish at the 2025 Women’s British Open.

This is the first year that Tan has played in the Majors in the US, after earning her spot in those events by winning the 2025 LET Order of Merit.