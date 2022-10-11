Shadoff clinches 'surreal' first title on her 246th try

LOS ANGELES - England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff captured her first LPGA Tour title on Sunday, holding off a host of rivals for a wire-to-wire triumph at the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

She fired a one-under 71 to finish 72 holes on 15-under 273 for a one-stroke victory at The Saticoy Club in Somis, west of Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Briton made her breakthrough victory in her 246th career LPGA Tour start.

"Surreal," Shadoff said of the feeling. "I've waited a long time for this. There have been many times in my career I didn't think this was ever going to happen, so really grateful in this moment."

Japan's Yuka Saso made a late charge to shoot 66 and finish second on 274 with fast-closing Georgia Hall (65) of England, co-leader Paula Reto (69) of South Africa and American Danielle Kang (67) sharing third on 275.

World No. 93 Shadoff had not won a title in 12 LPGA Tour seasons but was third at June's ShopRite Classic, her best result since a runner-up effort at the 2017 British Women's Open.

After battling injuries and self-doubt, she can finally say she is an LPGA champion.

"I've been through a lot in the past couple of years, injuries, and last year was really tough. I found it a pretty significant mental challenge to get through that," she said.

"There were times during last year I didn't think I would be playing this year, so to be stood here today is really awesome.

"I didn't give up on myself. I have a lot to be grateful for."

Shadoff began the day after a restless night with a four-stroke lead. But bogeys at the third and at the par-three ninth, after a birdie at the par-five eighth, left her in a fight for the crown.

"That four-shot lead quickly diminished," she said. "I tried to stay in the moment and commit to every shot I was hitting."

She responded with birdies at the 12th and par-five 14th and parred her way to the clubhouse, claiming the trophy with a tap-in par at No. 18.

"That last one-footer felt like 20 feet to me," she said.

Reto, who won her first LPGA Tour title in August at the Canadian Women's Open, birdied four of the first eight holes and seized the lead and another birdie at No. 14 kept her level with Shadoff late.

But bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17 dropped her two adrift and that is where she finished.

"Good start, which was nice," Reto said. "When I got to the back nine, I started slowing down and a couple of shots got away from me."

Saso, who began the day six off the pace, eagled the par-five eighth, birdied No. 14 and birdied the last three holes. But it was only good enough to grab second.

"I made some putts. I gave myself a chance," she said. "I'll just keep doing what I'm doing and have fun."

Hall birdied five of the last seven holes and both par-five holes on the front nine to shoot 65, but could not deny her compatriot the crown.

"I was really pleased the way I finished," Hall said. "I've always had good chances at birdies."

