SGA takes game to a wider audience

Since the easing of Covid-19 pandemic rules, the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) has redoubled its efforts to ensure that it is an active national sports association with an emphasis on corporate social responsibility.

At the "Golf Celebrates National Day" event on Aug 4 and 5, it staged a ground-up activation with the purpose of continuing to reach a mass audience and to increase the accessibility of the game.

The inaugural event, graced by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, saw many newcomers and regulars from all 10 golf clubs compete in island-wide 18-hole competitions and the $50,000 raised through eight sponsors was distributed to five beneficiaries.

Also, at an investiture ceremony at Singapore Island Country Club on Aug 22, graced by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, 70 attendees were inducted as office holders of the SGA, Singapore Ladies Golf Association and Singapore Senior Golfers' Society.

SGA president Tan Chong Huat then presented nine key strategic objectives with the aim of achieving three pillars: Developing a golf ecosystem, ensuring and accelerating high performance and improving the SGA's financial position. Godfrey Robert