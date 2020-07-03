Senior golfer dies of heart attack

A 62-year-old man collapsed and died while playing golf at the Changi Golf Club last Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Goh was said to have died of a heart attack.

The club confirmed that he had collapsed at the eighth hole and was sent to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

While it declined to reveal further details, it is understood that Goh was pronounced dead at CGH.

The man, who had been an avid golfer, left behind his wife, three sons and one grandson.

His obituary, published on Monday, acknowledged that he was a keen golfer "whose tee slot was booked for greener pastures in Heaven above".

Paying tribute to Goh in a poem that was online, his friend said: "Today your tee slot is booked, at greener pastures in Heaven above, with no rain and only love.

"Sunshine, smooth greens, and fair wind, will always cherish our days at Singa Inn.

"So long my dear friend Kevin, fondly in our hearts you live within."

This is not the first time that a golfer has died on a local golf course.

In 2013, Chua Kian Boon was golfing at the National Service Resort and Country Club in Changi when he suffered a heart attack.

Another golfer Soh Lye Huat was struck by lightning on the 17th hole while golfing at the Garden Course of Tanah Merah Country Club in 2009. He died 10 days later at the age of 57.