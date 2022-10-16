Self-belief fires Fowler chase

INZAI, Japan - Rickie Fowler is confident of ending a three-year PGA Tour title drought as he took a one-shot lead into the final day of the Zozo Championship in Japan on Saturday.

The former world No. 4 has not won a tournament since the 2019 Phoenix Open but he rattled off five birdies and a bogey to score a 66 at the Narashino Country Club and move to 14 under, one shot ahead of fellow American Keegan Bradley.

Fowler, a three-time Major runner-up, was once one of golf's hottest properties, with the potential underlined by his 2010 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award.

Despite winning five PGA titles, the 33-year-old has never quite lived up to his full potential, but he insisted his self-belief had not wavered despite his poor form, which included missing the cut at October's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.

"I've definitely had some tough times the last few years," Fowler said.

"It was always just a fine line, a shot or two here or there, and it's nice to start building momentum and confidence and getting the ball rolling in the right direction."

He looked to be in danger of losing his lead when he drove his tee shot into the bunker on the 18th.

But Fowler played his way out of trouble and birdied the hole, and later said he was "looking forward to the challenge" of going for the title in Sunday's final round.

"I believe I can do it but I know it's going to be tough," he added.

"I just have to keep doing what I've been doing the last few days."

Bradley also hit five birdies and a bogey to sit one shot behind Fowler, with American Andrew Putnam (68) one further back on 12 under and Norway's Viktor Hovland (64) on 11 under.

On putting himself in contention for his fourth career PGA title, 11th-ranked Hovland said: "It felt like the round was going downhill a little bit.

"But after a nice birdie on 15 it kind of revived it a little bit and obviously with the eagle on the last, that's a nice way to end it."

Home favourite Hideki Matsuyama, meanwhile, admitted the chances of retaining his title had all but vanished after his round of 66 left the 2021 Masters champion 10 shots off the lead.

His overall tally of five birdies and one bogey left him joint-31st, and the Japanese admitted he needed a miracle on Sunday.

"I think my score would have to be in the 50s tomorrow," he said.

"I don't think I have much of a chance but I want to do my best."

The round of the day came from Sahith Theegala, who shot seven birdies on the front nine before coming home in 63, to finish five shots overall behind Fowler.

"I played really well on that front nine," said the American, whose round was marred by a double bogey on the par-four fourth.

"I actually made a six-footer for par on the first par five and that's a hole that a tonne of people are going to have birdie looks at.

"So if I'm being really picky, I guess I could have got one more there."

AFP