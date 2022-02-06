Seamus powers to five-shot lead after 10 birdies

SAN FRANCISCO • Ireland's Seamus Power fired 10 birdies in an eight-under 64 to grab the second-round lead in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Friday.

He birdied eight holes in an 11-hole stretch on the iconic par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links - one of three courses in use for the tournament along with par-72 Spyglass Hill and the par-71 Monterey Peninsula Shore Course.

At 16-under 128, he was five shots clear of Americans Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge, the first-round leader, and Canada's Adam Svensson.

Putnam posted six birdies in a five-under 67 at Spyglass Hill, Svensson rocketed up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula and Hoge carded a two-under 69 at Monterey to share second on 11 under.

Power, ranked 50th in the world, made the most of ideal conditions at Monterey. He two-putted for birdie from 23 feet at the par-five second, but gave that shot back with a three-putt bogey at the fifth.

He responded with a brilliant run launched by an 11-foot birdie at the next hole. He rolled in a 20-footer at No. 7, saved par at No. 8, then birdied the next four holes, a run that included a 22-foot putt at No. 10 and was capped by an eight-foot birdie at No. 12.

A wedge to four feet led to birdie at the 14th and he drained a 12-footer at No. 16. A wayward tee shot led to bogey at No. 17, but he closed with another birdie at the last hole, where he got up and down from 96 yards.

"My wedge play was great," said Power, who was coming off an impressive 64 at Spyglass in the first round, which beat the field average by eight shots. "I had like, three or four shots I hit very, very close and the way I've been putting, they were not gimme birdie, but certainly ones you would expect to make and it just changes ... your round.

"So that was the most pleasing. To finish with a close one on No. 18 and I could pick up another shot there."

Hoge, who played Pebble Beach on Thursday, battled his way around Monterey, where he opened with a double bogey.

"I was a little shaky off the start, drove it a little crooked and missed some putts in there. So I righted the ship pretty well from nine on in," he said.

He rebounded well from his opening lapse with birdies at the second and third, but he bogeyed the seventh and eighth before a birdie at the ninth to make the turn one over for the day.

He was rolling with birdies at the 12th, 13th, 16th and 17th before giving a shot back at the last hole.

"I was a little bit flustered with a bogey at the last, but it was nice to make some birdies coming in," the world No. 68 said.

Svensson had a terrific day at Monterey, where the 174th-ranked Canadian hit all 13 fairways and all 18 greens in regulation on the way to nine birdies with one bogey.

"I was striking it well yesterday and today and just kind of kept the mojo going. Made a couple more putts today," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE