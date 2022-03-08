Scottie bags 2nd triumph in 2 months

MIAMI • Scottie Scheffler is starting to get the hang of what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, earning a one-stroke victory on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his second title in less than a month.

The 2020 PGA Rookie of the Year finally broke through last month to win the first tournament of his career, the Phoenix Open.

Scheffler pushed to the top again on Sunday with an even-par 72 closing round to finish at five-under 283 at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.

The world No. 5 surged into contention on Saturday, using a four-under 68 to move 16 places up the leaderboard into fourth place.

Scheffler fought his way through windy conditions on Sunday and was on the driving range preparing for a potential play-off when fellow American Billy Horschel missed a birdie putt that would have given him a tie for the lead.

"I did not swing the club well today off the tee. I was hitting into a lot of bad spots, but I just kept grinding," Scheffler said.

"I made some key putts there towards the end and then two great lag putts to finish off the round."

Horschel (75), who started the day tied for the lead with compatriot Talor Gooch (77), finished in a three-way tie for second place at four under along with Tyrrell Hatton (69) of England and Viktor Hovland (74) of Norway.

After two sensational rounds to take a two-shot lead going into the weekend, Hovland played his final two rounds at five over to miss out on the victory. It was a similar case at last year's event, when he also blew it in the final two rounds, and Hovland admitted "this one stings".

His inability to close it out was Scheffler's gain, with the win moving the 2021 Ryder Cup winner to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

"It means a lot. I've been playing some good golf the past few years and it's nice to get a few wins under my belt. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season," the 25-year-old said.

