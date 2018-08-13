Scott knows he's running out of time for a 2nd Major

ST LOUIS • Australia's Adam Scott has a limited shelf life to realistically win another Major and knows he needs to seize the moment in the final round at the PGA Championship.

The 38-year-old carded a five-under-par 65 on Saturday for a 10-under 200 total and teed off two strokes behind American leader and two-time reigning US Open champion Brooks Koepka (66) at Bellerive yesterday.

Scott was a stroke ahead of a trio hoping to break their Major duck - Spain's rising star Jon Rahm, who carded a 66, Rickie Fowler, the fan favourite who posted a 69 and has had six top-five finishes in Majors over the past five years, and Gary Woodland, who held the lead for the first two rounds and has never managed a top-10 Major result.

And lurking at eight under after three rounds was former world No. 1 Tiger Woods, who moved into contention with a 66.

"A couple of years have slipped by where I really haven't contended and I'm going to relish it tomorrow because if it's another five (years), basically you're wheeling me out to pasture at that point," he said after the best round of the afternoon.

If he wins, Scott no doubt will dedicate it to fellow Australian Jarrod Lyle, who died of cancer on Wednesday, but he is too self-effacing to suggest it is more important to him than others.

"No matter who wins tomorrow, if that person has met Jarrod Lyle, then they will have felt something with him passing this week," he said.

"It's been such a difficult thing for us to get our heads around because we have been removed from Jarrod and his family back in Australia.

"I don't even really know if we have had time to reflect on it and let it sink in. But a part of everyone is playing for Jarrod out here this week."

Scott's lone Major triumph came at the 2013 Masters, where he wielded a long putter to become the first from his country to collect a Green Jacket, less than a year after blowing his British Open challenge with a late meltdown.

He had an 11-week stint as world No. 1 in 2014 but has struggled at times since then and is currently ranked a lowly 76th.

Scott, however, has shown signs of revival recently. Three weeks ago, he was on the fringe of contention going into the final round of the Open Championship at Carnoustie, but he pressed too hard in strong winds and drowned his hopes on the fourth hole.

It was an experience Scott would have kept in mind yesterday.

