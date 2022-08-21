Scott 'in control' at BMW C'ship

WASHINGTON • Adam Scott had forgotten what it was like to win, but he could finally have a chance to taste victory this weekend.

The 2013 US Masters champion felt that he was "in control" after firing a two-under 69 to seize a one-stroke lead after the second round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship on Friday.

The 42-year-old, chasing his 15th career PGA victory and first since the Genesis Invitational in February 2020, stood on eight-under 134 after 36 holes at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.

"I'm playing well, overall I felt really in control today," the Australian said. "I'm in great shape going into the weekend. I don't even know when the last time I led a tournament was."

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (67), the reigning Masters champion, and fellow Americans Cameron Young (68) and Jordan Spieth (67) shared second on 135 with Canada's Corey Conners (67).

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy chipped in for birdie from 31 feet at the 18th to shoot 68 and stand on 136 with American Scott Stallings (68), Australian Cam Davis (67), defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay (68) and Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele (69).

The event is the second of three FedExCup play-off tournaments with the top 30 on season points after today advancing to next week's season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Scott, who has qualified for all 16 editions of the play-offs, is set to jump into third in points from 46th and reach Atlanta for the first time since 2019.

The former world No. 1 sank a birdie putt at the opening hole from just inside nine feet and added 22-foot birdie putts at the fourth and sixth holes. He added another birdie from just outside five feet at the par-five 12th but his tee shot at 17th landed behind a tree. He blasted into nearby rough then missed the green on his way to a double bogey.

"A poor shot on 17 was quite costly," Scott added. "It's a good reminder for the weekend that I've really got to keep it under control."

Spieth matched Scott with an 18-foot birdie putt at the 17th before missing the 18th green and closing with his lone bogey.

"Managed my way around the golf course really well," he said. "Two bogeys for the two rounds allows me to settle in and not feel like I have to force anything."

Scheffler opened with three birdies, all on putts inside five feet.

"I got off to a really good start. After that it was mediocre," he said.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (67) and Ireland's Shane Lowry (71) were at five under, tied 11th with Chile's Joaquin Niemann (68), Kurt Kitayama (66), Aaron Wise (68) and Harold Varner III (71).

There was no 36-hole cut on Friday, but notable names who are far off the pace include Jon Rahm (one over) and Tony Finau (three over).

