Scheffler to start US Open alongside McIlroy and Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler, who is in the midst of a remarkable season, will play the opening two rounds of the U.S. Open this week in a high-profile grouping with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

World number one Scheffler, who counts the Masters among his five titles this year on the PGA Tour, is scheduled to begin the first round on Thursday at 1:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT) from the first tee at Pinehurst No. 2.

Scheffler's group will begin the second round at 7:29 a.m. on Friday from the 10th tee.

Scheffler enters the year's third major, considered the toughest test in golf, fresh off a one-shot triumph at the Memorial Tournament.

World number two Schauffele, who has six top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open, will be looking to build on his PGA Championship victory last month while Northern Irishman McIlroy, third in the rankings, is aiming to end his 10-year major drought this week.

Defending champion Wyndham Clark, eager to jump-start a season in which he has missed the cut at the first two majors, will be two further groups behind playing alongside Nick Dunlap and reigning British Open champion Brian Harman.

Bryson DeChambeau, one of 13 LIV Golf players in the 156-player field this week and less than a month removed from his runner-up showing at the PGA Championship, will start his first round at 1:25 p.m. with Viktor Hovland and Max Homa.

Tiger Woods, who accepted a special exemption to play in the year's third major, will begin the opening round at 7:29 a.m. on the back nine alongside 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and former runner-up Will Zalatoris.

Six-times runner-up Phil Mickelson, who turns 54 on Sunday and needs a win to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors, will set out from the first tee at 7:51 a.m. with Rickie Fowler and Canada's Adam Hadwin. REUTERS