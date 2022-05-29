Scheffler shares the lead with two others

LOS ANGELES • Despite missing the cut at last week's PGA Championship, the top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is enjoying having momentum as he fired a five-under 65 to keep a share of the lead after Friday's second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Scheffler, chasing his fifth victory of the year, stood alongside fellow Americans Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings on nine-under 131 after 36 holes at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

After claiming his first PGA Tour title at Phoenix in February, Scheffler won at Bay Hill and captured the WGC Match Play title in March before winning his first Major at the Masters in April to overtake Spain's Jon Rahm as world No. 1.

"I've definitely enjoyed the stuff that comes with winning Majors and winning the other tournaments that I have," he said. "It has been a lot of fun."

The 25-year-old has not made a bogey in the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the only player to do so.

"I love that statistic," he added. "I kept the stress off myself for the most part."

After his PGA Championship disappointment, the Dallas native had a much-needed break before this hometown event.

"It has been busy," he said. "Definitely a good reset.

"I came home and did nothing on Saturday and had a relaxing practice on Sunday. It was definitely a good little break."

Stallings fired a 64, the best round of the week.

He said: "Had some good looks early. I felt good on the greens, felt good with my stroke and nice to see them fall in there towards the second half of the round."

Hossler, meanwhile, carded a bogey-free 65 and was pleased that he played a "solid" round by hitting "a lot of greens".

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, was fourth on 132 after a 66. Fellow Americans Pat Perez (66) and Chris Kirk (67) shared fifth on 133.

Other notable players to make the cut of one over were Webb Simpson (five under), England's former world No. 1 Luke Donald (two under), Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler (both one under), defending champion Jason Kokrak (even) and Collin Morikawa (one over).

Justin Thomas, who won his second Major at last week's PGA Championship, and fellow American Will Zalatoris, who lost at Southern Hills in a play-off, both missed the cut.

