Scheffler pleased to beat Euro aces

LOS ANGELES • Scottie Scheffler, seeded No. 30 and making his tournament debut, was on a revenge mission as he ousted No. 3 seed Jon Rahm of Spain on Saturday, 3 and 1, to earn a spot in the semi-finals of the World Golf Championships Matchplay event in Austin, Texas.

The Europeans have won four of the past five Ryder Cups and Scheffler, who also beat Cup stalwart Ian Poulter of England 5 and 4 in the fourth round, knew exactly what he was up against.

"I was excited to play these guys today," the 24-year-old American said. "I've watched Ian way too many times on TV just beat the crap out of us in the Ryder Cup.

"I just have memories of me and my dad sitting on the couch and watching this guy make putt after putt. So it was nice to get one on him, at least for me."

Scheffler, a former Texas Longhorn who is in his third season on the PGA Tour and has two top 10s this season, then went up early against Rahm, grabbing a 3-up lead after the first five holes.

Rahm, the only top-20 seed to reach the knockout stage, got two back with birdies on the seventh and ninth holes but Scheffler finally pulled away with birdies of his own at No. 10 and No. 12.

He closed the match with a final birdie on the 17th.

According to the PGA Tour, Rahm's loss means the semi-finals will not include any of the top-16 seeds for the first time since the event introduced the group-play format in 2015.

Scheffler is also just the fourth player to make the semi-finals in his first tournament appearance since Austin Country Club began hosting the event in 2016.

"I felt like I played some really good golf," he said.

"I think I kept things bogey-free, and I got some early leads and made sure that I kept the pressure on those guys and made them feel like they had to do something special to beat me, which they weren't able to do."

He faced No. 52 seed and 2019 runner-up Matt Kuchar yesterday, the result of which was not available at press time.

Kuchar, who advanced to the quarter-finals with a narrow 1-up win over No. 49 seed Jordan Spieth, earned his semi-final spot with a 2-and-1 win over No. 54 seed Brian Harman.

The reigning Singapore Open champion never trailed in his match against Harman and dropped a clutch birdie at the 17th hole to secure the win.

The win moved Kuchar to second all-time in matches won at the WGC Matchplay with 33. Tiger Woods holds the top spot with 36.

"To beat Jordan this morning, I don't think I led until the 18th hole," said the 42-year-old.

"And then Brian is just one of those cagey bulldogs... that it was going to take a great performance by me, and thankfully I had another strong afternoon."

Also advancing in his tournament debut is No. 31 seed Victor Perez, who defeated Spain's Sergio Garcia, 4 and 3.

In the final four yesterday, the Frenchman faced Billy Horschel, who outlasted No. 21 seed Tommy Fleetwood of England in 19 holes.

Fleetwood took a 1-up lead with a birdie on the ninth hole and held the advantage till No. 16 before Horschel's birdie at the 17th tied the match. The American made a par on the par-five 12th hole, the first extra hole, to advance.

The event started with 64 golfers divided into 16 groups for round-robin play from Wednesday to Friday.

The winner of each group advanced to the weekend, which featured a single-elimination format for Saturday's round of 16 and quarter-finals.

Yesterday's semi-finals, final and third-place play-off were also single-elimination matches.

REUTERS