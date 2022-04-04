Scheffler on course for Masters tilt

AUGUSTA • Scottie Scheffler had not won a PGA Tour title until two months ago, but the American will arrive at this week's Masters as the new world No. 1 and the planet's hottest golfer.

The 25-year-old won his first PGA title in February at the Phoenix Open and took his second last month at Bay Hill.

By winning the recent WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title a year after his runner-up finish, Scheffler completed a meteoric rise from outside the top 20 last November.

"It has been kind of a crazy past few months," he said.

"Guess I'm making up for a little bit of lost time maybe the last few weeks. I don't feel like No. 1 in the world. I feel like the same guy I was four months ago and I hope that doesn't change."

But Scheffler has not come out of nowhere - he was already part of the United States' Ryder Cup-winning team last year - and his peers are not surprised at his growth.

"He has been playing great golf for a long time," said Spain's Jon Rahm, who was dethroned from the top spot. "Sometimes, you just need to get it done. He was very close many times.

"You can see what happens when he gets it done once, right? You get a little bit of confidence and the ball gets rolling, you can get a few. Does he have the ability to win a Major? Yes. Yes, he does."

Compatriot and world No. 13 Billy Horschel said Scheffler made a deep impression on him when he fired a 12-under 59 at the Northern Trust to match the Tour's second-best 18-hole score en route to claiming the Rookie of the Year award in 2020.

"Scottie is an unbelievable talent," he added. "It was just a matter of time before he got over the hump."

Tiger Woods, the 15-time Major champion, had been the fastest to go from his first PGA title to world No. 1, needing 252 days. Scheffler did it in 42 days and now expectations are growing for a first Major, maybe even a Green Jacket, this Sunday.

"I don't place too many expectations on myself. I just like being out here and competing," he said. "I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to do that and I look forward to doing it as long as I can."

Scheffler's dreams were of a golf career, more than topping the list.

"I wanted to be a professional golfer. That's what I dreamed of. The rankings never really crossed my mind. It was always just about being out here and competing."

The Masters is the only Major where Scheffler has not cracked the top 10, finishing 19th in 2020 and 18th last year in his only two Augusta starts. But he has shown good form at the other Majors - sharing fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship, and last year, was eighth at the PGA Championship and British Open, and seventh in the US Open.

Success will not spoil Scheffler if he can help it, and he is working to get better.

"I'd like to improve across the board. I feel like you can always be improving," he said. "I'm not going to revamp my swing or do anything crazy. I'm just going to keep trying to make those incremental improvements, keep my head down and keep working hard."

That work ethic, combined with natural talent, is why Horschel is tipping Scheffler, along with 11th-ranked Sam Burns, who retained his Valspar title last month for his third PGA victory at the age of 25, as the vanguard of the new generation of American golfers.

"I see Scottie winning a Major and I see Sam Burns winning a Major," he said.

