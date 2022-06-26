Schauffele soars as McIlroy crashes

NEW YORK • Tokyo 2020 champion Xander Schauffele took advantage of a second-round meltdown by Rory McIlroy to open up a five-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Travelers Championship on Friday.

Schauffele surged clear of the field after a second straight bogey-free seven-under 63 moved him to 14-under 126 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

But while he reflected on a round that has set up a golden opportunity to claim a sixth PGA Tour win, overnight co-leader McIlroy was left pondering a dramatic stumble on the back nine that sent him tumbling down the leaderboard.

The Northern Ireland star had tamed the course on Thursday with a spectacular 62 to claim a share of the lead. The four-time Major champion looked poised to tighten his grip on the event after making six birdies over the first 11 holes to reach 13 under.

But his lead evaporated with a catastrophic quadruple-bogey eight on the par-four 12th that sent him back into the chasing pack.

After sending his tee shot into the treeline down the left, McIlroy, 33, incurred a penalty and then sent his third shot into the right rough. His fourth landed in a greenside bunker and he took two more shots from there to reach the green.

He found more trouble on the 15th, plunking his third shot into the water to pick up a double-bogey. Although he recovered with a birdie on the 16th, the damage had been done and he signed for a 70 and is among a cluster of nine players all tied for seventh on 132.

"It sort of came out of the blue. I haven't made a big number like that or couple big numbers like that in a long time," McIlroy said of his late slump. "I put myself in a great position in this tournament and then just three bad swings have sort of cost me six shots."

But he maintained there was still plenty of time to resurrect his challenge over the weekend.

"I should be closer to the lead. Feel like I let a lot of guys into the golf tournament because of it," he admitted. "There are two rounds and a lot of golf left."

Schauffele, who has hit 33 of 36 greens in two days, is taking nothing for granted despite building a formidable cushion.

"We've got 36 more holes, and I need to stay aggressive," the American, 28, said. "This is a course that's giving up some birdies, and if you're leading the pack and you get kind of comfortable, people are going to hunt you down."

A group of five - Kevin Kisner (64), Nick Hardy (64), Harris English (65), Patrick Cantlay (67) and Australian Cameron Davis (66) - are knotted in second place at 131.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS