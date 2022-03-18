Saudi golf tour offers US$255m across 8 events

WASHINGTON • A long-discussed Saudi-backed rival for the PGA Tour unveiled details for a 2022 season on Wednesday, with a June start in London and four US events.

The LIV Golf International Series will feature eight tournaments with US$255 million (S$346 million) in prize money, the last of them a team matchplay championship in October, according to Golf Channel, Golfweek, Golf magazine, ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

With purses of US$25 million per tournament, every leg of the series will be more lucrative than the richest event on the PGA Tour - last week's Players Championship, won by Australian Cameron Smith, had a prize purse of US$20 million - with approximately more than double the prize money for the four Majors.

"I want golf to grow, players to have additional opportunities, and fans to have more fun," LIV Golf Investments chief Greg Norman said. "In many ways, we're a start-up. We have a long-term vision and aim to grow. I believe we have a very bright and exciting future."

LIV, backed by the Saudi Investment Fund, said the series would comprise 48-man fields played over 54 holes with no cut, with both an individual and four-man team format. Players who have signed up were not revealed.

The calendar is set to commence June 9-11 in London at Centurion Golf Club. Four US tournaments would follow, starting July 1-3 at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon with the next one July 29-31 at Trump National in New Jersey.

The other two would be played from Sept 2-4 at Boston at The International and Sept 16-18 at Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago.

The LIV series would then move to Bangkok from Oct 7-9, Saudi Arabia from Oct 14-16, and Oct 28-30 at a venue to be determined.

The seven regular events would each have US$25 million in prize money, with US$20 million for individuals and US$5 million divided among teams.

Three top players after the seven events would divide US$30 million in bonus money. Another US$50 million would be paid out at the team finale.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS