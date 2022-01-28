Saso among big names slated for HSBC event

Reigning US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso will be among the stars lighting up the HSBC Women's World Championship in Sentosa from March 3-6.

The Japanese world No. 9 was among a slew of old and new favourites revealed by organisers yesterday.

The others include Major winners Minjee Lee from Australia (world No. 6), American Danielle Kang (8), Canadian Brooke Henderson (10) and Thai Patty Tavatanakit (13), besides world No. 7 Nasa Hataoka of Japan.

Ko Jin-young, Lydia Ko and Park In-bee, who are ranked world No. 2, 3 and 4 respectively, had confirmed their participation earlier, along with defending champion and 11th-ranked Kim Hyo-joo.

With world No. 5 Kim Sei-young also heading here, this means nine of the world's top 10 women golfers are set to be at Sentosa.

As part of safe management measures, the tournament will again be held behind closed doors, although last year's edition allowed up to 250 fans - all corporate guests - daily.

While she will be making her debut, it will not be the first time that Saso will face the Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course.

The 20-year-old made it to a four-way play-off in the 2018 Women's Amateur Asia Pacific event and eventually lost to Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul, 18, who will also be returning to Sentosa.

Saso, who clinched six top-10 finishes last year, said she is looking forward to competing in Singapore.

The Philippine-born player added: "Having spent a lot of time growing up in the Philippines, it's not quite home, but it will certainly feel closer to home.

"I know the course well, having played it as an amateur in 2018, so hopefully I can play the conditions well and push for a good result."

Lee, who won her first Major at the Evian Championship in July, will be hoping to go one better than her tournament best result in 2019, when she finished second.

The Australian said: "The HSBC Women's World Championship is one of the great events on Tour and one I always have happy memories of, whether that's playing on an invite for the first time as a rookie or a couple of good results I've had over the years.

"I'll be sorry that some of the fans from my home club won't be able to make the trip up from Perth but it's just great that the tournament is on this year's schedule. I'm really looking forward to getting back out there."

Canadian Henderson, who finished joint-second with Kang in 2018, returns to the tournament after three years.

She said: "It's a great course and one of the best championships we get to play on Tour. I know all the players are really pleased to see it on the schedule again this year, so a big shout-out to everyone there that's making it happen."

While the tournament remains a closed-door affair, fans will be able to catch the action on StarHub.

Grant Slack, executive vice-president and managing director of golf events at tournament organisers IMG, hoped the golf community will take pride in seeing the return of this prestigious tournament, adding that they are pleased so many of the world's best players are Singapore-bound again.