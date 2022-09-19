Same approach works for Smith

CHICAGO - Cameron Smith took advantage of Dustin Johnson's bad second round to claim the lead at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago on Saturday in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Smith fired a four-under 68 to move up to first place while Johnson, the first-round leader, faltered with a one-over 73.

The world No. 3, on 10-under 134, leads Johnson by two strokes heading into the final round.

Peter Uihlein vaulted 18 spots up the leaderboard to move into solo third with his six-under 66.

He sits three shots back.

Charl Schwartzel (69) and Laurie Canter (68) are tied for fourth at six under for the tournament, four shots back.

Smith finished with five birdies against just one bogey.

He might have changed tours but Smith has changed nothing about his game.

"Just keeping everything the same, to be honest," Smith said.

"Still doing the work at home and trying to come out here and win golf tournaments.

"My mentality hasn't changed one bit. I think that's why I've played so well the last couple weeks."

Johnson opened with a bogey but then rebounded with a birdie on No. 2.

He would add another birdie on the front nine but carded bogeys on both par-three holes on the back nine.

Uihlein scorched the back nine at Rich Harvest Farms.

He nailed five birdies coming in after a front nine that included two birdies and a bogey.

"Played really steady, really solid, hit some fairways, hit some greens," Uihlein said.

"Just kind of took what the course gave me. I made a bomb on 13, so I kind of stole one there, but it was a solid, steady day, so it was nice."

In LIV's team competition, Johnson's 4 Aces GC finished at 15 under and are in front by one stroke over Smith's Punch GC.

Johnson's teammates are Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed LIV series for the good of the sport.

The six-time Major winner, who is out of the running in Chicago after carding a two-over 144, said: "The PGA Tour, for the last 20 or 30 years have had all the best players in the world. That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay.

"The best solution is for us to come together. I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old historical 'history of the game' product that the PGA Tour provides."

The 52-year-old feels that LIV provides a "cool, updated feel" that is attracting the younger crowd.

"Both are good for the game of golf and the inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary," he added.

"As soon as that happens... it's going to be a really positive thing for everyone."

