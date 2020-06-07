Safety first for memorial fans

LOS ANGELES • Golf fans will likely undergo temperature checks and carry social distancing chip technology as The Memorial got the green light last Friday to become the first PGA Tour event to allow the return of spectators.

Tournament organisers said they have received official approval from health officials in the US state of Ohio to become the first to permit fans since the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the golf season in mid-March.

The Memorial was originally scheduled to take place from June 4 to 7 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio but was moved to July 16-19.

"It's official, thanks to State approval & support from the @PGATOUR, patrons will be permitted to attend the 45th edition of #theMemorial," the tournament, hosted by 18-time Major champion Jack Nicklaus, posted on its Twitter feed.

The event, which will follow five spectator-free events on the PGA Tour, also said it will issue more details soon and that additional safety restrictions would be announced in the coming days.

Last month, tournament director Dan Sullivan said fans would be given badges equipped with technology chips to ensure that they are properly social distancing.

He also said anyone entering the facility would undergo temperature screenings and there would be no grandstands set up around the greens.

The PGA Tour resumes on Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fans will not be permitted at the event, as well for as the following four tournaments.

Tiger Woods will also be absent, as the 15-time Major winner was not listed in the field released on Friday for the event.

The American did not commit to the tournament by the deadline, and thus will not be part of a stacked field headlined by the top five golfers in the world - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

The only players from the top 10 who are not playing are Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood.

Woods' lone Colonial appearance was in 1997 but there was a sense he would return this year, given the long layoff since the PGA Tour shut down in March.

The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion last competed on the PGA Tour in mid-February when he laboured through a final-round 77 at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished last among players who made the cut.

Woods, one win shy of a record-breaking 83 PGA Tour wins, then skipped a number of tournaments with back issues. But he did play a May 24 coronavirus relief match with Phil Mickelson and NFL Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

