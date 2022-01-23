Sadom cool as race hots up

SMBC Singapore Open 2022

Sadom Kaewkanjana and Sihwan Kim finished their third rounds yesterday tied for the SMBC Singapore Open lead but then went off in different directions.

The Thai headed straight for the air-conditioned Sentosa Golf Club players' lounge to escape the muggy conditions and take a late lunch.

A bogey-free six-under 65 that saw him climb up the leaderboard at 11-under 202 represented a good day's work and probably deserved some dessert as well.

Kim was in less celebratory mood following a 69 that was frustrating on several counts - the 32 putts he required was his highest count in three days - and walked to the putting green and driving range after he was done at the scoring tent.

The American, 33, has yet to win a tournament since turning professional in 2011 but has come close on several occasions, finishing runner-up five times on Europe's second-tier Challenge Tour and the Asian Tour. He also held the 54-hole co-lead at last November's Blue Canyon Phuket Championship but faltered on the back nine to finish tied-fourth.

Today is another chance to make that breakthrough and a birdie on Serapong's 18th hole to match Sadom's earlier effort was vital for his confidence and momentum, said world No. 438 Kim.

He added: "You have to stay patient, keep your head up. This golf course can get to you and if you get down on yourself, it just gets more frustrating."

At 23, Sadom has considerably less scar tissue and can tap on some recent positive memories. He won five times on his country's domestic circuits last year and captured the Asian Tour's Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open in 2019 as well.

The world No. 221 admitted there was pressure being the front runner but said: "I'll just enjoy the game tomorrow. I have a chance to win and I'll do my best."

The US$1.25 million (S$1.69 million) tournament is the season-finale of the pandemic-delayed Asian Tour's 2019-2022 campaign.

South Korean Kim Joo-hyung, who won last week's Singapore International, is third after a 69, sitting three back on 205. Barring a monumental collapse, the 19-year-old should win the Asian Tour's Order of Merit but was more annoyed at some poor swings yesterday.

MENTAL FORTITUDE

LEADERBOARD

3RD ROUND (SELECTED)

202 Sihwan Kim (USA) 67 66 69, Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha) 67 70 65

205 Kim Joo-hyung (Kor) 68 68 69 206 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn) 68 70 68, Justin de los Santos (Phi) 67 71 68, Zach Murray (Aus) 68 73 65

207 Janne Kaske (Fin) 73 66 68, Kim Bi-o (Kor) 71 70 66, Steve Lewton (Eng) 68 74 65

214 Ratchanon Chantananuwat (Tha) 68 74 72

215 Paul Casey (Eng) 76 68 71

218 Koh Deng Shan (Sgp) 69 76 73, Mitchell Slorach (Sgp) 75 69 74

222 Nicklaus Chiam (Sgp) 69 75 78

He said: "I'm really disappointed with my back nine (two bogeys and several missed birdie putts). A few poor decisions really cost me.

"I think I was just not mentally tough enough and I didn't seize on the chances. I definitely have got some work to do, hopefully tomorrow I can minimise the mistakes and play better."

Three players Australian Zach Murray (65), Justin de los Santos of the Philippines (68) and Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa (68) are a further stroke back on 206.

England's Paul Casey, who at world No. 27 is the highest-ranked player here, signed for a 71 and was two-over 215 and joint-47th. This is his first event of the year after a two-month break.

It was a tough day for the three Singaporeans who made the cut. Nicklaus Chiam (78) was 74th and last on 222 while Koh Deng Shan (73) and Mitchell Slorach (74) were tied-64th on 218. There was some cheer for Slorach though as he aced the 183-yard, par-three 17th.

