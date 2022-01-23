Sadom cool as race hots up

Sadom Kaewkanjana and Sihwan Kim finished their third rounds yesterday tied for the SMBC Singapore Open lead but then went off in different directions.

The Thai headed straight for the air-conditioned Sentosa Golf Club players' lounge to escape the muggy conditions and take a late lunch.

A bogey-free six-under 65 that saw him climb up the leaderboard at 11-under 202 represented a good day's work and probably deserved some dessert as well.

Kim was in less celebratory mood following a 69 that was frustrating on several counts - the 32 putts he required was his highest count in three days - and walked to the putting green and driving range after he was done at the scoring tent.

The American, 33, has yet to win a tournament since turning professional in 2011 but has come close on several occasions, finishing runner-up five times on Europe's second-tier Challenge Tour and the Asian Tour. He also held the 54-hole co-lead at last November's Blue Canyon Phuket Championship but faltered on the back nine to finish tied-fourth.

Today is another chance to make that breakthrough and a birdie on Serapong's 18th hole to match Sadom's earlier effort was vital for his confidence and momentum, said world No. 438 Kim.

He added: "You have to stay patient, keep your head up. This golf course can get to you and if you get down on yourself, it just gets more frustrating."

At 23, Sadom has considerably less scar tissue and can tap on some recent positive memories. He won five times on his country's domestic circuits last year and captured the Asian Tour's Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open in 2019 as well.

The world No. 221 admitted there was pressure being the front runner but said: "I'll just enjoy the game tomorrow. I have a chance to win and I'll do my best."

The US$1.25 million (S$1.69 million) tournament is the season-finale of the pandemic-delayed Asian Tour's 2019-2022 campaign.

South Korean Kim Joo-hyung, who won last week's Singapore International, is third after a 69, sitting three back on 205. Barring a monumental collapse, the 19-year-old should win the Asian Tour's Order of Merit but was more annoyed at some poor swings yesterday.