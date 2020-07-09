Ryder Cup pushed to next year

LOS ANGELES • This year's Ryder Cup, which was scheduled from Sept 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, has been postponed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers confirmed yesterday.

The hotly contested biennial team competition between the US and Europe, known for its raucous, partisan crowds, will now be held from Sept 24-26, 2021.

All subsequent contests will move back to odd-numbered years, as it was before the Sept 11 terrorist attacks.

The Ryder Cup was last delayed in 2001.

The Presidents Cup, which pits a 12-man team from the US against international players from outside Europe, was also pushed back a year and will played from Sept 22-25, 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

Ryder Cup organisers said medical experts and state authorities were not able to provide certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible, as the Covid-19 crisis rages out of control in the US.

"As disappointing as this is, our mandate to do all we can to safeguard public health is what matters most," PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said.

"The spectators who support both the US and European sides are what make the Ryder Cup such a unique and compelling event and playing without them was not a realistic option."

Europe captain Padraig Harrington, whose team are the defending champions after a 171/2-101/2 victory in the 42nd edition two years ago, agreed with Waugh's decision to reschedule the event.

"When you think of the Ryder Cup, you think of the distinctive atmosphere generated by the spectators, such as around the first tee at Le Golf National two years ago," said the Irishman.

"If that cannot be responsibly recreated at Whistling Straits in September, then it is correct that we all wait until it can be."

His US counterpart Steve Stricker echoed his sentiments, adding: "We want to stage a Ryder Cup that will rival all other Ryder Cups in my home state of Wisconsin."

The Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup are the latest golf events to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced three of the four Majors to be postponed and the cancellation of the British Open.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, however, is hopeful there can be a gallery at next year's competition, with their presence a hallmark of the Ryder Cup.

"These two premier international team events are lifted by the spirit of the fans," he said.

"With the uncertainty of the current climate, we fully support the Ryder Cup's decision to delay a year in order to ensure fans could be a part of the incredible atmosphere in Wisconsin."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS