Ryder Cup priority for Koepka

WASHINGTON • Brooks Koepka opted to take no chances with the Ryder Cup coming up, pulling out of the season-ending PGA Tour Championship on Saturday after hurting his left wrist hitting out of the rough.

"Same wrist I had issues with back in '17, '18, so just making sure it's all good," said the four-time Major champion, who injured his left wrist when his club struck a tree root as he hit out of the rough on the way to a bogey at the 10th hole at East Lake in Atlanta.

He parred two holes, but after failing to reach the green in three at the par-four 13th, he departed the course.

It is just the latest injury setback for the world No. 10. In recent years, he has battled injuries, not only to his wrist but also to his left knee and hip.

In March, he also needed surgery after dislocating his right kneecap, causing him to miss the build-up to the Masters and his results since then have been spotty.

He was 16 strokes off the pace when he left the course on Saturday, but indicated to the Golf Channel that he expected to be fit for the Cup, with the match-play showdown scheduled to start at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on Sept 24.

If Koepka is unable to compete in the team competition between the United States and Europe, US captain Steve Stricker would be given a seventh captain's pick to fill his spot.

He is set to name his six picks at a news conference on Wednesday, according to Golfweek.

Patrick Cantlay, who has already secured one of the automatic spots on the US team, threatened to pull away in the Tour Championship before a late-round stretch that made it tight again on Saturday.

He held a two-shot advantage over Spain's Jon Rahm (68), the world No. 1, going into yesterday's final round after posting a three-under 67 in the third round for a 20-under total.

BMW Championship winner Cantlay is chasing the FedEx Cup title and US$15 million (S$20.1 million) jackpot for the winner of the play-offs.

"It was a nice putt to make, especially being out of position on that hole," he said. "And I'll take that momentum into tomorrow."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS