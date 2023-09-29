Ryder Cup fever in roasting Rome but Italians remain cool to golf

ROME – Rome welcomed thousands of fans to the Ryder Cup on Friday as the 44th edition got under way for the first time in Italy, a country steeped in sporting history but a minor player in golf.

The Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, which is hosting this week’s tournament, is located around 14.5km from central Rome and offers breathtaking views of both rolling Italian countryside and Saint Peter’s Basilica in the distance.

Supporters from all over the United States and Europe were already jostling at the gates with the course still enveloped in pre-dawn darkness, well over an hour before world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler teed off at 7.35am.

Once a striking orange moon looming over the eternal city gave way to a baking early autumn sun, fans came sprinting up the undulating path to get into the Colosseum-inspired arena which towers over the first tee.

Opposing fans gently ribbed one another as they waited for Scheffler and his partner Sam Burns to enter, booing the American pair and letting rip with a big roar of approval for their European opponents Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

But hardly any Italian voices could be heard in the din, with Britons, Irish and Scandinavians the dominant groups in a colourful crowd also dotted with Stars and Stripes.

The only red, green and white tricolour in sight was flapping in the breeze atop the restored 11th century castle from which the course takes its name, the home of the Biagiotti fashion designer family since the 1970s.

Fabrizio Sacchini, who started playing golf four years ago, travelled to Rome from Ancona on Italy’s Adriatic Coast to watch the Ryder Cup and was hopeful that the game can grow.

“I see a lot of enthusiasm, maybe in Italy that enthusiasm will grow as time passes... we’re all hoping for a brighter future for golf here,” he told AFP.

There are no Italian players in the European team and the highest-ranked player from the Mediterranean nation is 40-year-old Francesco Molinari, a non-playing vice-captain for the European team and world No. 181.

Ryder Cup veteran Molinari was one half of the “Moliwood” partnership with Tommy Fleetwood which won four out of four matches in Europe’s 2018 triumph in Paris.

But the former Open champion’s success has not translated into a boom for golf in Italy, which has only around 94,000 registered players and a fraction of the courses offered by most US states.

Franco Chimenti, the head of Italy’s golf federation, has said that the Ryder Cup is the biggest sporting event in the country since the 1960 Olympics.

However, the chatter around the 15th green on Friday was dominated by English rather than Italian after Rahm and Hatton won the first match of the tournament, cruising to a 4&3 victory.

The Europeans were in total control, before Rory McIlroy then helped secure Europe’s first-ever clean sweep of a morning session at a Ryder Cup as the hosts raced into a 4-0 lead after the Friday foursomes.