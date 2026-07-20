Ryan Fox: Son of All Black becomes New Zealand’s latest sporting star

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New Zealand’s Ryan Fox kissing the Claret Jug after the 39-year-old’s British Open victory at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, on July 19.

– Ryan Fox said winning the British Open is something he “would have killed” for when battling to make it as a golf professional, but he may not even be the best sportsman in his family.

The third New Zealander to win a men’s Major is the son of former All Black Grant Fox, who won the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987. His maternal grandfather Merv Wallace captained and coached the New Zealand cricket team.

“I don’t know if this tops their achievements, but it’s certainly right up there,” the 39-year-old golfer told reporters after his shock breakthrough at Royal Birkdale, as his final-round 68 on July 19 gave him a 10-under 270 total and a one-shot edge over second-placed American Cameron Young (64).

“I guess there’s no pressure on my kids going forward now!”

Fox had never even cracked the top 10 of a Major before his latest victory, but has bucked the general pattern in golf by succeeding as a late bloomer.

“I was a rookie on the DP World (European) Tour at 30. I was a rookie on the PGA Tour at 37 and now a Major champion at 39. I’m definitely not following the trend at the moment,” he added.

“If you’d have given me my career up till yesterday, when I first turned pro I would have jumped at it. Now I probably would have killed people for it.”

Fox has had to live in the shadow of his father in a rugby-mad nation, but credited his dad’s spell as a caddie for a turning point in his career.

“My second year on the Aussie Tour, I was pretty close to giving it up. I think I had three events left in the season and I was not enjoying it,” he said.

“I had just missed the cut at the Aussie PGA badly. My dad came over and caddied for me and he said to me, ‘Why do you play this game?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s supposed to be fun’.

“But it wasn’t really very fun at the time. He goes, ‘Well, let’s just go out this week and try to have some fun’.

“I think I finished fifth that week and that made enough to keep my card for the year. Took the pressure off the rest of the year and I came back the following year and played really, really well... I was very close to giving it up at that point.”

Fox follows in the footsteps of Bob Charles at the 1963 British Open and Michael Campbell at the US Open in 2005 as the only male Kiwi winners of Majors.

New Zealand has a star of the women’s game in Lydia Ko, who has three Majors to her name at the age of 29.

“I think we punch above our weight a little bit in New Zealand anyway,” said Fox. “I think this will be huge for New Zealand golf.”

Simply getting the opportunity to tee off at the British Open was once his ambition.

Now he will return the Claret Jug to the home of the sport at St Andrews’ in 2027 and is guaranteed a place at the British Open until the age of 55.

“I used to get up in the middle of the night to watch this tournament back home. It was always something that was there just to be able to play in it,” Fox added.

“Now to be an Open champion, to be the Champion Golfer of the Year, it’s unbelievable, surreal, crazy. I don’t have enough words in my vocabulary to explain it, to be honest.” AFP