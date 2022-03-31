Rule change sees Ochoa join LPGA Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES • Mexican great Lorena Ochoa was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame on Tuesday, after the women's pro golf tour lifted a 10-year requirement for players to be considered for enshrinement.

The 40-year-old won 27 LPGA titles, including two Majors, but had been ineligible because her career was from only 2003 to 2010. But the LPGA Hall of Fame committee dropped the 10-year requirement on Tuesday.

"It's an honour to receive this recognition. It was unexpected and very special to me," Ochoa said.

Beth Daniel, another Hall-of-Famer and committee member, said the 10-year rule was from the tour's early days. Then, it was felt players needed to play longer to support the LPGA but the circuit was now fully established.

"I think we've seen the tour is strong enough now that we don't need that requirement, so the committee decided to do away with it," she said.

"If you make the Hall of Fame in less than 10 years, more power to you."

Ochoa, inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017, won Majors at the 2007 Women's British Open and 2008 Kraft Nabisco Championship.

She was the 2003 LPGA Rookie of the Year and a four-time LPGA Player of the Year from 2006 to 2009, when she also won the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average.

Ochoa was also the world No. 1 for 158 consecutive weeks, the longest total and consecutive weeks atop the rankings.

She was in her backyard when she received a call from fellow great Nancy Lopez, who told her the news.

"I was taken aback and I was very moved. Never imagined. I walked around the garden several times and laughed to myself for several minutes," Ochoa said.

The committee also inducted the original 13 founding members of the LPGA under the honorary category.

"The 13 LPGA founders were true pioneers whose collective passion, determination and foresight changed the course of history for women's sports," said commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

"It is time to welcome them all into the LPGA Hall of Fame."

LPGA players must win 27 points to earn Hall membership, with one point for each win and award and two for Major wins.

The committee also added Olympic gold for one point to the criteria, with Tokyo Games champion Nelly Korda benefiting.

South Korean Park Inbee, the 2016 Rio winner, is already in the Hall of Fame.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE