Rory struggling to 'feel fresh' after 'a lot of golf'

NEW YORK • Rory McIlroy yesterday got the first round of the BMW Championship - the second stop of the FedEx Cup Play-offs - at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, out of the way.

He is also ready for an upcoming break in competition - inclement weather delayed the final round of the Northern Trust in the first leg of the play-off - and is looking forward to a reprieve as the PGA Tour season enters its final stretch.

"This morning, I was tired. Look, we all had a long week last week as well, but just summoning up the effort to get out of bed and get to your 7.20 pro-am tee time, it took a little more effort today than it usually does," said the 32-year-old.

"But yeah, just everything. It's a lot of golf. It's hard to feel fresh at this time in the season. It all just sort of catches up with you.

"I'm just sort of getting through it... I'm going day by day, just trying to get through it as best I can and try to make it to next week."

Next up for the Northern Irishman should be the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. Ranked 28th in the FedEx Cup standings, he is likely to be among the top 30 to advance.

After that, he plans to spend some time at home with his family and prepare for next month's Ryder Cup.

"I'm going to take a bit of time off after the Ryder Cup, and that'll be nice. Since we came back after the sort of Covid halt... I think this is my 33rd event since then. Next week will be 34 and then Ryder Cup 35. So all that in a space of 15 months, it's a lot of golf," he said.

"It's probably too much for me. I've played more than I probably should have and feel like it's just sort of all caught up with me."

McIlroy will be going through some new clubs this week, the product of frustration at the Northern Trust.

"I threw my three-wood onto the New Jersey Turnpike off the ninth hole, so I was without a three-wood coming here," he said.

"I might not have reached the road but I threw it into the trees off the ninth tee at Liberty National. If someone wants to go get a three-wood, there's one in there somewhere."

REUTERS