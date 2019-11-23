Rory 'still in with a shout'

DUBAI • Rory McIlroy hit his "best shot of the year" en route to a first-round eight-under 64 at the DP World Tour Championship, but he could not replicate the same performance yesterday.

The four-time Major winner managed only two birdies to his seven birdies and one eagle the previous day to finish on two-over 74, and six shots behind Mike Lorenzo-Vera's total of 12-under 132.

Admitting golf was "a very fickle game", the world No. 2 told The Irish Independent: "I've always said that one day, it can seem very easy and someone up there says, 'No, not so fast', and brings you back down to earth.

"That's golf. I battled through it. I'm still in with a shout to have a go at winning this... Just need to stick the head down over the weekend and get in there and try to shoot a couple of good scores."

But, while the Northern Irishman's play deserted him, overnight leader Lorenzo-Vera extended his good form to card a 69, grabbing a three-shot lead at the European Tour's season finale.

The Frenchman, who shook off the effects of a lung infection to open up a one-shot advantage on Thursday, dropped two shots in the final four holes, but still managed to finish with a strong advantage at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

"It was not super enjoyable because it's tough out there today," the world No. 96 said. "I missed a couple of shots at the end and made a three-putt on the last.

2

Number of holes Rory McIlroy went under par yesterday, two birdies, compared to Thursday's seven birdies and an eagle as he suffered a 10-shot swing.

"It's just the game. I've got a three-shot lead and it's better than three shots behind. It's just going to be stressful because it's big dogs behind me that are going to try to bite me, so it's going to be interesting."

Race to Dubai contenders Tommy Fleetwood of England and Spaniard Jon Rahm also remain in the hunt heading into the weekend.

The former, who won the Nedbank Golf Challenge last weekend to step up his pursuit of the Tour's grand prize, sank seven birdies in a round of 68 to claim a share of the second spot on 135.

"It's just a classic case of trying to stay in the moment and take each shot as it comes," said Fleetwood, who is bidding for his second Race to Dubai title in three years.

"There's a lot going on over the weekend, there's a lot of different scenarios and players in the mix.

"There's a lot of things going on around you so, the more internally focused you can be and the more you can just stay in your bubble, it will just be a great challenge going into the weekend trying to do that."

Rahm is also one of the five players who can finish at the top of the Tour's money list tomorrow and the world No. 5 signed for a 69 to sit alongside Fleetwood on the leaderboard.

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, the current leader of the Race to Dubai standings, was tied for 13th, nine shots off the lead.

REUTERS

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, 3pm