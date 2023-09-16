Rory McIlroy's closing birdie keeps Wentworth cut bid alive amid fan clashes

WENTWORTH, United Kingdom - Rory McIlroy boosted his Ryder Cup preparations with a last-hole birdie that could help him avoid the cut in the BMW PGA Championship as two of his rivals clashed with fans at Wentworth on Friday.

With the 18th green only illuminated by the light from a scoreboard in the evening gloom, McIlroy two-putted from 45 feet for birdie to finish on the projected cut mark of one under par.

The start of Friday’s play had been delayed by 80 minutes in the morning due to fog, meaning the four-time major winner will have to wait until the second round is completed on Saturday to learn his fate.

McIlroy’s playing partner Ludvig Aberg maintained his brilliant form by sharing the lead with fellow Swede Sebastian Soderberg on 10 under.

Soderberg made an eagle on the 18th to complete a superb 64 and set the clubhouse target, which was matched by rising star Aberg.

However, a dramatic day was overshadowed by two ugly incidents.

As four groups of players waited on the 18th tee late in the day, Thomas Bjorn exchanged words with a drunk spectator ahead on the closing hole.

Just hours earlier, Robert MacIntyre revealed he was heckled by a spectator who said he had bet against him.