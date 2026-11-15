Rory McIlroy wins record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title

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Rory McIlroy showing the number of Race to Dubai titles that he has won with his fingers after the final round of DP World Tour Championship on Nov 15.

DUBAI – Rory McIlroy won his eighth Race to Dubai title to tie the record of Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie after a dramatic final round of the season-ending US$10 million (S$12.9 million) DP World Tour Championship on Nov 15.

The tournament itself was a runaway win for England’s Tyrrell Hatton (66) but all eyes were on the fascinating battle between McIlroy and Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, playing a group behind.

McIlroy made a disappointing par for a 10-under 278 total on the 18th hole, but it was good enough for a solo second place.

That took his ranking points to 5,044.86. Chacarra also could not get a birdie on the final hole and closed with a 69 to finish tied-third on eight-under alongside Finland’s Oliver Lindell (65).

McIlroy’s European No. 1 crown was secured with a bogey-free round of five-under 67, but it all came down to the par-four 16th hole, where he hit a magnificent second shot to a foot for the decisive birdie.

McIlroy started with a birdie, but the momentum seemed to have been halted over the next four holes, when the 37-year-old Northern Irishman burnt the edge on three but could not get a second birdie.

He then picked up three shots over the next four holes, but Chacarra kept him in sight with four birdies in his first eight holes.

When McIlroy could not make a birdie on the par-five 14th hole, Chacarra was leading the projected ranking by a mere 0.1 point.

Hatton finally finished with seven birdies against a solitary mistake on the third hole on a day when he again dazzled with brilliant short iron and wedge play.

The win was worth US$3 million and he also climbed to third in the Race to Dubai behind McIlroy and Chacarra, his career-best finish.

The new season of the DP World Tour starts in two weeks in Australia with the BMW Australian PGA Championship. AFP