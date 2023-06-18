Rory McIlroy shuts out the noise to stay in US Open hunt, just one back of leaders with 18 holes left

LOS ANGELES – Rory McIlroy came into the US Open so focused on snapping a nine-year Major drought that he cancelled his pre-tournament media availability, and few could argue with the decision given he will start Sunday’s final round one shot off the lead.

By skipping out on the press conference, McIlroy managed to avoid discussing not only his barren run in the majors but also the PGA Tour’s controversial deal with LIV Golf’s Saudi backers, which he has already spoken about at great length.

With a clear mind, the world No. 2 has looked comfortable at Los Angeles Country Club and mostly stuck to his plan to stay patient and use other weapons in his arsenal, rather than constantly pressing matters with his driver.

“I played really smart, solid golf. Hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens,” the Northern Irishman, 34, said. “Sort of felt somewhat stress-free out there, if you can ever call golf at a US Open stress-free.”

McIlroy, who celebrated the last of his four major titles at the 2014 PGA Championship, carded a one-under 69 on Saturday to reach nine-under 201. He is third and one shot back of co-leaders Rickie Fowler (70) and Wyndham Clark (69).

This week marks the fifth time McIlroy has opened a Major with three rounds in the 60s. He went on to win on three of the previous four occasions.

He began the third round two shots back of halfway leader Fowler and made a move early with two quick birdies before a bogey at the par-three fourth, where he missed the green, slowed his charge. He bogeyed the 13th but responded with a birdie at the 14th to get back into red figures.

McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters and then finished in a share of seventh place at the PGA Championship. Now he will go out in Sunday’s penultimate pairing alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, alone in fourth on 203 after signing for a 68, hoping to finally put an end to all the talk about when he will collect his next Major.

“I’m going out there to try to execute a game plan, and I feel like over the last three days I’ve executed that game plan really, really well. I just need to do that for one more day,” said McIlroy, who with a win on Sunday would become the 21st player with five or more Majors.

Fowler, who burst onto the pro scene in 2009, fans drawn by his game as well as his brash style, signature orange outfits and flat-bill caps, is seeking his own redemption. He finished in the top five in all four Majors in 2014 and owns eight top-five finishes in majors in his career.

But as his game deserted him in 2021 and 2022, it looked like the widely predicted major glory might never materialise. He has slumped as low as 185th in the world rankings but has risen to No. 45 on the back of some solid results this season.

“After going through the last few years, I’m not scared to fail,” Fowler, 34, said. “I’ve dealt with that. We’re just going to go have fun, continue to try to execute, leave it all out there, see where we stand on 18.”

He three-putted the 18th green for a closing bogey that dropped him into a tie with fellow American Clark but refused to be shaken. “Really doesn’t matter, having the lead, being one back, two back. You’re going to have to play good golf (on Sunday).”

Clark, 29, a long-hitter who broke through for his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow last month, had dropped a shot at the 17th, but fired his approach at the flag at No. 18 and made a six-foot birdie putt.

He was upset his two-ball flight teed off at 3:40 pm and said visibility was an issue with the waning light. “I would say right around hole 15 or 16 it started getting to where you couldn’t see that well. “I 100 percent think my bogey on 17 was because I couldn’t see, and I think Rickie’s bogey on 18 was because he couldn’t see.” REUTERS, AFP