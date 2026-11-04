Rory McIlroy backs claim that LIV Golf tried to ‘destroy’ DP World Tour

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy said ahead of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship that LIV Golf had “turned professional golf into an arms race”.

LONDON - Rory McIlroy voiced his support on Nov 4 for DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings’ claim that LIV Golf’s goal was to “destroy” the European golf circuit.

The six-time major winner and former World No. 1 spoke with the media on Nov 4 ahead of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship and was asked about Kinnings’ recent interview with The Scotsman.

As LIV Golf struggles to move forward without funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Kinnings has said any golfers who sign up for “LIV 2.0” will not be eligible for the DP World Tour in 2027.

He said the DP World Tour is drawing a line in the sand: Play on one tour or the other, but not both.

“But we also have to protect the Tour against an entity who spent, so we are told, over US$7 billion, with one of their aims being to ‘destroy the DP World Tour.’ I have heard that from so many different people they talked to, who I have known for over 30 years within the game and who I trust implicitly,” Kinnings told The Scotsman.

“Clearly, when you are faced with statements like that, and then people then ask why we are doing what we are doing with our membership and invite policy for 2027, then I think the answer becomes pretty obvious.

“Myself and everyone at the DP World Tour have a duty to our members to protect our Tour. We are proud of that and are proud that we treat everyone who works for the Tour, whether that be staff, suppliers, contractors, everyone, with respect and dignity. We pay them and pay them on time. We look out for everyone.

“Our Tour that has been in existence for over 50 years, and it stands for everything that is good, right and proper in the game is worth fighting for and that is precisely what we have done and what we will continue to do.”

McIlroy, 37, was asked about Kinnings’ remarks after his practice round on Nov 4 at Yas Links, where the Northern Irishman is chasing his record- tying eighth Race to Dubai title.

“I agree with everything that Guy said,” McIlroy said.

“They took players; they took sponsors; they turned professional golf into an arms race. They were going around Augusta saying they wanted to destroy The European Tour.”

As it attempts to shore up funding to continue, LIV Golf has witnessed an exodus of top players since the end of the 2026 season, including Spain’s Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

“It was always going to be good for a few years until something like this happened, or they realised they weren’t going to get any return on investment, or they were going to leave the golf space and go invest in something else, and invest in something that would actually make them money,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy, who plays on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, said men’s golf needs a reset.

“I think we’ll look back on it as a very strange time,” McIlroy said.

“It gave players a lot of leverage over the tours, and I don’t necessarily think that’s a good thing for the overall health of the professional game. I think there has to be a balance there. There has to be a bit of give and take.

“You know, I’ve said this from the start, like there’s never been a better time to be a professional golfer. Talk to Jack Nicklaus or any of these older guys, they would have loved LIV to come around in their day. They would have made more money, and we are all making more money because of it. But I do think there has to be a bit of a reset.” REUTERS