Rivals DeChambeau, Koepka set to face off

LAS VEGAS • American golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will renew their fierce rivalry in Las Vegas next month, facing off in The Match, a 12-hole, head-to-head event at the Wynn Golf Course.

The Major winners set aside their longstanding feud to help the United States triumph over Europe at the Ryder Cup last month after months of hostilities, even exchanging a hug at their team's victory press conference.

But their Las Vegas showdown set for Nov 26 - the day after Thanksgiving and also known as Black Friday - could reignite competitive tensions between 2020 US Open winner DeChambeau and four-time Major champion Koepka, who are ranked seventh and ninth in the world respectively.

The 28-year-old DeChambeau won the most recent iteration of The Match, joining forces with reigning National Football League Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers to defeat seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson in July.

Both players will be fitted with microphones for the match, with broadcasters Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley on the call.

DeChambeau foreshadowed the duel during the Ryder Cup week.

"I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but I won't speak too much more on that," he said when speaking about himself and Koepka - to which the latter said he had "no idea" what DeChambeau was talking about.

An official announcement is expected later this week.

DeChambeau and Koepka buried the hatchet for the Ryder Cup but the strife between the pair dominated headlines earlier last season.

Koepka had dinged DeChambeau over his perceived slow pace of play, while DeChambeau once poked fun at the 31-year-old Koepka's physique.

Even DeChambeau's coach, Mike Schy, conceded that DeChambeau can sometimes come off as overbearing.

Their feud began in 2019 when Koepka first criticised DeChambeau's slow play, and that sparked a series of barbs and social media posts ever since.

DeChambeau has career earnings of nearly US$26 million (S$35.4 million), while Koepka has US$36.7 million in winnings.

