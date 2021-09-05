Respect is key for Koepka and PGA Tour

ATLANTA • Brooks Koepka has heard it all from the fans. Some good. Some not. But it is just idle chatter in his eyes - or more appropriately, his ears.

The four-time Major winner, however, understands the logic behind the PGA Tour's updated fan conduct policy, which aims to put a halt to disrespectful behaviour at tournaments.

"I mean, when you're out there, you can hear everything, so everybody's been told something or said something they didn't like and, I mean, that's sports," Koepka said.

"It's not a sport if you (don't have) people cheering for you and against you. It's kind of difficult to call it a sport, isn't it?

"But, yeah, I mean, I think there comes a time and a place I think where you can see fan behaviour get a little excessive. You kind of see it in the National Basketball Association a little bit. Maybe out here as well.

"But, like I said, everybody try to be as respectful as you can be. Players, everybody, the fans, everybody could use a little bit more respect."

Commissioner Jay Monahan addressed the updated fan conduct policy earlier this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where the season-ending Tour Championship is taking place.

When asked specifically about taunts involving Bryson DeChambeau - with whom Koepka has had a long-running feud - he said the Tour was now stepping in.

"The barometer that we are all using is the word 'respect' and to me, when you hear 'Brooksy' yelled or you hear any expression yelled, the question is, is that respectful or disrespectful?" Monahan said. "That has been going on for an extended period of time.

"To me, at this point, it's disrespectful, and that's the kind of behaviour and we're not going to tolerate going forward."

On derogatory comments coming from the fans, Koepka said he often turned a deaf ear.

"If I got something smart to say, I'll say it," he added. "But I mean, most of the time I don't give them the time of day. I hear everything. It doesn't matter what you say, I'm so focused on what I got to do.

"And let's be honest, most of them wouldn't say that stuff if they were in the street right next to me. So, and I know that, but you put a rope in between us and they think it's going to protect them."

REUTERS