Relief for Thompson after breaking 7-year duck

WASHINGTON • American Michael Thompson felt a "whirlwind of emotions" after ending a 2,702-day wait to win his second PGA Tour title at the 3M Open.

The 35-year-old was solid throughout and did not buckle under pressure, sinking a 12-foot putt on the par-five 18th to seal the win under sunny skies at TPC Twin Cities.

Thompson, tied for the lead coming into Sunday's final round, produced his best shot on the par-four 16th, where his long shot from the greenside bunker landed a couple feet from the hole.

He made the birdie putt to retake the lead and never looked back, finishing at 19-under 265 for the tournament, which was played without fans to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"It has been a long time," an emotional Thompson said after his round of four-under 67. "I'm really sad my wife and kids aren't here to celebrate this with me. I can't wait to see them."

Compatriot Adam Long (64), who made the cut on the number, finished second two strokes back while nine players tied for third at 268 including Tony Finau (68), Max Homa (67) and Richy Werenski (70).

Chinese golfer Zhang Xinjun, joint third after day one, shot a 67 to end tied-12th on 270.

Thompson was ranked world No. 218 ahead of the tournament in Blaine, Minnesota after years of fighting to keep his professional card.

"You know, there was a time during that seven years where I had to go back to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals four years in a row get my card back," said the 2012 US Open runner-up, whose only other victory came at the Honda Classic in 2013.

"I think through that struggle I really solidified the belief in myself that I'm supposed to be out here."

With his first win in 167 starts, Thompson is eligible to play in this week's WGC Memphis event, next month's PGA Championship, the US Open in September and the Masters in November.

