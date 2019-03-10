Relaxed Fleetwood in lead with Bradley

MIAMI • Tommy Fleetwood is enjoying an element of freedom as he continues to mix and match his clubs. The last few days at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Orlando, he has had six different brands inside his bag.

That all worked out well for the Englishman as he carded a second-round six-under 66 on Friday to surge to the summit of the leaderboard with a 135 total.

The 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley fired a 68 that included six birdies to seize a share of a 36-hole lead for the first time since 2013.

Fleetwood explained: "Since Nike stopped making clubs, I've gone through different stages.

"I've got a mixed bag now and I'm fiddling around but the luxury is there's nothing that I feel could be better. And if there is, like a four-iron or a five-wood or a three-wood, I've got the luxury of trying everything out."

He rolled in eagles on the sixth and 12th holes to become the only player to have two eagles in a round twice this season. He also did it in his most recent start at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

His last win was at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship last year.

The 28-year-old, who has nine straight sub-70 second-round scores on the PGA Tour, is seeking his first title on the circuit. He finished runner-up twice at last year's US Open and the 2017 WGC-Mexico event.

Jhonattan Vegas (70) and Billy Horschel (71) are part of a group of six golfers at 139, four strokes behind Fleetwood and Bradley.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy fired a 70 and is tied for 31st.

Among the players missing the cut by one stroke were Phil Mickelson (78), Ernie Els (75) and Vijay Singh (73), who finished at 146.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE