Rejuvenated Ko wants to end on a 'real high'

LONDON • Lydia Ko hopes to make it third time lucky in the Women's British Open at Carnoustie today after the New Zealander ended her poor run of form.

Following a disappointing spell, the world No. 6 is back on track and she goes into the fifth and final Major of the season on a hot streak.

The 24-year-old finished third at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and then tied for second at the Women's Scottish Open. Now, she wants to get her hands on the big prize in Scotland.

"It's been a tough few weeks and it would be nice to end on a real high before taking a break," said Ko, who was born in South Korea.

In 2015, she became the youngest world No. 1 aged 17, but slipped down the rankings before ending a three-year drought with her win in Hawaii in April.

"I don't really set goals any more," said the two-time Major winner. "I just try and do my best every week. I used to be the youngest out here but now there are players three or four years younger. Golf is great because you can play for a long time, but I have always said I intend to retire at 30. There are lots of other things I want to do.

"But it would be great to do well this week. The course is very tough, but I am hitting it longer than a few years ago so that helps."

Park In-bee, a seven-time Major champion, has happy memories of Scotland after winning the Women's British Open at Turnberry in 2015.

"It's always good to be back. I played here in 2011 and I think I did quite well (tied seventh)," the South Korean world No. 3 said. "The course does seem longer and I think there are a few changes."

Park finished fourth last year at Royal Troon and despite winning in rough conditions at Turnberry, she is hoping the unsettled weather this week does not spoil her latest title bid.

"I recall that it wasn't very windy at all when we were here 10 years ago. But if it blows, it is going to be very tough," she said.

Yuka Saso won the Women's US Open this season, earning a first trip to Scotland and a debut in the Women's British Open.

The Filipino said: "It is a very difficult course. The wind, the bunkers, the burns. So different. It is summer in Scotland but I am wearing a warm jacket. It is certainly different."

A lot has changed since Saso became the first from her country to win a Major, but she is enjoying the experience. "It has been good fun and all so new. This is another week to enjoy," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

Day 1: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 6pm