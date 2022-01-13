Refreshed Jazz aims to be back on song

It is a country that holds a special place in Jazz Janewattananond's heart and, as the Thai golfer gears up for the Singapore International that starts today and the Jan 20-23 SMBC Singapore Open, he is eager to hit all the right notes on his return.

The 26-year-old won the 2019 SMBC Singapore Open and was third in 2020. The tournament was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

He had said previously that the 2019 victory was his career highlight and most important win, as it allowed him to break into the top 100 of the world rankings for the first time.

Ahead of the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) Singapore International at the Tampines Course of Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC), Jazz, a six-time winner on the Asian Tour, said: "I'm just here to do my best, put in everything I have. I have a good track record in Singapore so I'm trying to keep that going."

No professional golf circuit has suffered as much as the Asian Tour during the pandemic. While the US-based PGA Tour and European Tour resumed in 2020, the Asian circuit restarted only at the end of November with back-to-back events in Phuket - a hiatus of 20 months.

After being away from Thailand for nearly two years, during which he competed mostly in Europe, Jazz made his way home for the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship and the Laguna Phuket Championship. He missed the cut for both.

But he is now refreshed and will have his sights set on catching the Asian Tour's Order of Merit leader Wade Ormsby.

Ahead of the Tour's closing tournaments of its season, Jazz is 10th on the Order of Merit, US$137,553 behind Australian Ormsby.

He said: "First week of the year, I had a long break. I didn't touch the golf clubs for 20 days so I'm pretty much trying to get back on track, get back into the groove. Two years on the road, first time back at home which is really nice. I spent quality time with my family in Thailand which is amazing so I had a really good break. Kind of hit the reset button and I'm feeling really fresh.

"If you're on tour for so long and haven't been home, it just drains your mental ability to think. So I think in that aspect, I kind of let go of some stuff as well in Thailand, which is what I needed after playing so much on tour."

When asked if his chances of catching Ormsby were realistic, the Thai replied: "Honestly I don't know. Just trying my best to get back in that groove. Work everything I can, practising, working in the gym, working with my mental coach. So I have to go into every aspect of it. It's going to be a bit different because the two years we've been playing under a pandemic, so your mind was not really in the right place. So trying to get back into that groove might be a different route. So we just have to search for it and find it."

Among those joining him at TMCC will be compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai, South Korean Kim Joo-hyung, Malaysia's Gavin Green, and India's Shubhankar Sharma.

The Singapore International and the SMBC Singapore Open will be conducted in line with the prevailing safe management measures.